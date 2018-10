TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has a deal for you.

Seinfeld is selling his home in Telluride for $18 million.

The 14,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, contemporary ranch home is fully furnished. It sits on almost 27 acres in a subdivision.

According to KMGH-TV, the home features four fireplaces, a 5,000-square-foot deck, a guest house and a private road.

