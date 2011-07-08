LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jerry Springer is caught in the Casey Anthony media frenzy and, he says, for no reason.

Springer dismissed a report that his TV show is offering $1 million to Anthony and her parents as "100 percent fabricated."

The host of "The Jerry Springer Show" said Friday his syndicated program does not feature "known people" such as Anthony.

The 25-year-old woman was acquitted Tuesday of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. The trial and verdict drew heavy media coverage, and a scramble for the first interview with Anthony is expected.

Anthony is scheduled for release from jail in Florida on July 17. She was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of lying to law enforcement but received credit for time-served and good behavior.