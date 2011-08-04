SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- The cast members of MTV's "Jersey Shore" had fun in Italy, but they're glad to get back to their home facing the surf and sand of the real Jersey shore.

The young partiers traveled to Florence, Italy, to film the fourth season, which premiers Thursday night.

Cast members met with reporters at their home in Seaside Heights on Thursday. They say being stuck with each other around the clock in a foreign country led to some major brawls. But they say they remain as close as family.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino says he recognized elements of his own heritage when he saw how Italians talk with their hands and stage elaborate meals.

The cast finished filming the fifth season in Seaside Heights on Tuesday. Those programs will air later in the year.