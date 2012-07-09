SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- A group hug signaled the end of filming for the sixth season of MTV's "Jersey Shore" reality series.

The cast gathered outside their Seaside Heights home and wrapped their arms around each other as the July Fourth holiday week celebration came to end.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenny "JWoww" Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Samantha Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro then loaded their luggage and drove off.

MTV says Season 6 will feature Cortese's arrest after she was dancing in the streets. She pleaded guilty to failing to use the sidewalk.