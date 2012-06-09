Jersey Shore Cast Involved in 'Massive' Bar Brawl
Snooki may be pregnant, and The Situation may be sober, but from the sounds of things, "Jersey Shore's" final season is going to deliver a lot more than just GTL.
A source tells Us Weekly several members of the MTV cast -- including Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her boyfriend Roger Mathews, Pauly "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- were involved in a "massive" bar brawl Friday night at Seaside Heights hotspot Bamboo Bar.
"It started as a small fight, then turned into a massive brawl," the insider shares. "Jenni's boyfriend beat up a few guys, Pauly knocked some guy out, [and] Ronnie [and] Sitch were all there as well, fighting off guys. Jenni sprained her ankle."
Adds the source, "It was rough."
Examiner.com reports that details surrounding the altercation are still unclear; following the fight, one club goer tweeted he "saw Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' get punched in the face last night."
The insider assured Us that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi--who is currently expecting her first child with fiance Jionni LaValle, and has opted to live outside the shore house during Season 6 filming--was not present when the fight broke out.
