Snooki may be pregnant, and The Situation may be sober, but from the sounds of things, "Jersey Shore's" final season is going to deliver a lot more than just GTL.

A source tells Us Weekly several members of the MTV cast -- including Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her boyfriend Roger Mathews, Pauly "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- were involved in a "massive" bar brawl Friday night at Seaside Heights hotspot Bamboo Bar.

"It started as a small fight, then turned into a massive brawl," the insider shares. "Jenni's boyfriend beat up a few guys, Pauly knocked some guy out, [and] Ronnie [and] Sitch were all there as well, fighting off guys. Jenni sprained her ankle."

Adds the source, "It was rough."

Examiner.com reports that details surrounding the altercation are still unclear; following the fight, one club goer tweeted he "saw Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' get punched in the face last night."

The insider assured Us that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi--who is currently expecting her first child with fiance Jionni LaValle, and has opted to live outside the shore house during Season 6 filming--was not present when the fight broke out.

