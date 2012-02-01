HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) -- The women of MTV's "Jersey Shore" say they're not angry that Hoboken officials won't allow a spinoff of the reality show to be filmed in the city of Frank Sinatra's birth.

But Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley tell The Associated Press the city would have benefited from the proposed show. They say officials likely based their decision on "stereotypes" about the show and its cast.

Mayor Dawn Zimmer says the local Film Commission's decision was based on safety and quality of life concerns for residents of the city along the Hudson River.

Hoboken officials say 495 Productions was seeking a 24-hour filming permit to follow two "well-known reality television celebrities" who would live in the city.

The company can appeal the decision to the city council.