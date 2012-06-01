SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- They're back.

The cast of MTV's reality series "Jersey Shore" moved into their summer rental in Seaside Heights to begin taping the sixth season Thursday.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was first to arrive as he unloaded his Jeep with a GTL license plate that reflects the cast's "gym, tan, laundry" lifestyle.

He was followed by Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Samantha Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. By 5:30 p.m., Jenny "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi were in the house.

Polizzi, who is pregnant, has said she'll live nearby during the season to avoid the alcohol and hot tub.

Seaside Administrator John Camera tells the Asbury Park Press the town is happy to have them back because the show boosts revenue.