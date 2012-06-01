Party's here!

Jersey Shore's sixth season of filming officially began Thursday, when cast members Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again girlfriend Sammi Giancola, pregnant Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Vinny Guadagnino moved back to their old Seaside Heights, N.J. stomping grounds.

Though The Situation -- who completed a rehab stint to overcome an addiction to prescription pills in April -- is moving back in with his costars despite a shaky end to season 5, six months pregnant Snooki is setting up in her own digs next door, a source tells Us Weekly.

Expecting a baby boy with fiance Jionni LaValle, the 24-year-old leopard-print loving reality star has decided to skip the shore house as she enters her third trimester. And with good reason, as an insider pointed out to Us that the party-centric pad is "certainly not comfortable for someone well into her pregnancy."

Jersey Shore fans will also need to get used to a low-key Snooki, who tells Us she won't be caught in Karma this summer.

"I don't want to be one of those moms who's pregnant in a club," Snooki -- whose spinoff with JWoww premieres June 21 on MTV -- says. "It's disgusting!"

