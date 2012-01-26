Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may be the most hated man in the Jersey Shore house this season, but that doesn't mean his roommates can't put aside their differences to celebrate his birthday -- albeit belatedly.

After celebrating roommate Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio's special day and dismissing Sorrentino's on the last episode, the cast decides to throw a bash at their beloved Karma nightclub and include their on-the-outs pal, too.

As this exclusive preview clip from Thursday's episode shows, Sorrentino sure appreciated the gesture.

"It's pretty hard to surprise me. I'm pretty paranoid," admits the reality star. "But I was definitely surprised. I had no idea!"

While Sorrentino may be on the outs with his roommates in early Jersey Shore episodes, roommate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro argues that he'll find his way back into the fold later on.

"In Italy, Mike looked like such a bad guy and in Jersey, he put a little more effort into fixing those burnt bridges," Ortiz-Magro tells Us Weekly. "I always knew Mike was an instigator -- everyone thought I was crazy! -- but he's the crazy one. Everyone saw he was a villain, but hopefully [this season viewers] see he's a pretty good guy."

Jersey Shore airs Thursday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

