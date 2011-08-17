The "Jersey Shore" cast members definitely aren't the type to take a diss lightly.

After Abercrombie & Fitch released a statement expressing their wishes for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino to stop wearing their clothes, the famously ripped reality star and DJ Pauly D reacted to the clothing line's request.

"Hmmm if they don't want us to wear those clothes, why make GTL shirts?" Pauly tweeted Wednesday.

The Situation took the high road by sending his appreciation to his fans, tweeting, "Thanks #SituationNation for always having my back and you are the best fans in the world! I love you guys!"

The Situation has become notorious for flaunting his six-pack abs by frequently lifting his shirt in public and on red carpets to reveal his defined stomach. In doing so, he has often flashed the Abercrombie & Fitch underwear brand.

