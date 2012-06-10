Even more drama out of Seaside.

"Jersey Shore's" favorite meatball, Deena Cortese, was arrested Sunday afternoon for public intoxication, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Though the Seaside Heights Police Department refuses to confirm or deny that they took Cortese away, TMZ reported on Cortese's arrest after several eyewitnesses let the site know they had seen the MTV star get cuffed.

Cortese's run-in with the law is reminiscent of her friend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's July 2010 arrest, during which she was hauled away from the beach by police for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

This latest Shore scandal comes on the heels of Friday night's massive bar brawl -- which Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro all took part in -- as well as the leaking of old nude photos of Snooki.

"Clearly these are old and personal photos that were not meant for the public," her rep told Us Sunday about the images. "It's a shame someone decided to leak them for obvious personal gain."