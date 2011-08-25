On the August 18 episode of Jersey Shore, Deena Nicole Cortese "pulled a robbery" when she stole one of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's potential hookups (who would end up becoming Cortese's first girl-on-girl experience).

Unfortunately for 24-year-old Cortese, her housemates will never let her live it down. "We heard you were moaning all night," The Situation, 29, teases in a sneak peek from Thursday's episode.

"She didn't lick down there," Cortese says defensively. "She went to and then I decided I didn't want to do that. Now I realize I was a little bi-curious, and I realized I do like boys."

"I always said that if I was ever to be bi-curious it would be with a hot blonde," Cortese says while sitting in confessional with costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 23. "She was adorable."

Jersey Shore airs Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.

