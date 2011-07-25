Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D is ready to spin for Britney Spears.

The disc jockey-turned-reality star is set to join Spears for six dates of her "Femme Fatale" concert tour this August, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

VIDEO: Pauly says he has a better body than Ronnie and The Situation

"I am so excited to be performing on the Britney Spears Femme Fatale Tour," Pauly D (real name: Paul DelVecchio) tells Us. "Britney is one of my favorite performers and certainly one of this generation's most influential artists. It's an amazing platform to connect with my fans around the country."

VIDEO: Britney flashes a cop, talks Brad Pitt in her new video

DelVecchio, 30, will hit the road with Spears, 29, when the fifth season of MTV's "Jersey Shore" wraps filming in Seaside Heights, N.J. Beginning August 17 in Grand Rapids, Mich., DelVecchio will head to cities including Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Ind., and Raleigh, N.C.

The Rhode Island-based TV personality is also planning to chronicle his life as an in-demand DJ as part of a 12-episode spin-off series for MTV.