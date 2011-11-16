The Situation has never backed down from a fight.

Two months after Abercrombie & Fitch issued a press released asking the 29-year-old Jersey Shore star to stop wearing its clothes, the MTV personality filed a lawsuit against the company for using his trademarked slogans without permission.

PHOTOS: Wildest Jersey Shore moments ever

In court documents obtained by E! News, The Situation (real name: Mike Sorrentino) says Abercrombie & Fitch emblazoned T-shirts with slogans such as "GTL...You Know the Deal" and "The Fitchuation," thus violating his trademarked Jersey Shore catchphrases.

PHOTOS: Meet the Jersey Shore cast's parents

Though the clothing company initially offered to pay the MTV star to stop wearing its clothes, The Situation's legal team says an official offer was never extended.

"As a result of [Abercrombie & Fitch's] publicity campaign, [the retailer] profited off of the use of a false affiliation with Sorrentino," his legal team says. "It has wrongly used Sorrentino's name, image and likeness for advertising purposes in violation of applicable law."

VIDEO: Pauly D and Vinny pull a prank on The Situation

The reality star -- who wants a jury trial -- is seeking a $1 million royalty and $3 million in damages.

Abercrombie & Fitch did not respond to E! News' request for comment.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly