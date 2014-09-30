The Duggar family of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" has never been shy about expressing their strict religious beliefs, and Jessa Duggar ruminated on Instagram recently about the ways that abortion compares to the Holocaust.

Tagging her words "#ProLife" Jessa wrote this caption for a photo of apparent Holocaust victims: "I walked through the Holocaust Museum again today... very sobering. Millions of innocents denied the most basic and fundamental of all rights--their right to life."

After quoting scripture, she says, "May we never sit idly by and allow such an atrocity to happen again. Not this generation. We must be a voice for those who cannot speak up for themselves. Because EVERY LIFE IS PRECIOUS. #ProLife." You can read her full Instagram caption here.

Jessa, 21, is set to marry fiancé Ben Seewald, 19, on November 1 and all signs point to her and her new hubby following her parents' tradition when it comes to having babies. According to the Duggar family web site, family matriarch and patriarch Michelle and Jim Bob "asked God to bless them with as many children as He saw fit in His timing." Jessa's oldest brother, Josh, already has three kids with his wife, Anna, while sister Jill is currently expecting her first baby in March, having gotten pregnant shortly after her June wedding to Derek Dillard.

19 Kids and Counting airs on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.