Baby on board! Jessa Duggar Seewald is growing fast!

The "19 Kids and Counting" star took to Instagram on May 18 to show off her pregnancy progress (similar to how Jill Duggar Dillard showed off her progress on social media).

"16 weeks 1 day," Jessa captioned the photo of the mirror selfie that shows her with just the slightest bit of a bump. "#BabyBump #BabySeewald."

Earlier this month, a source gave an update on Jessa's pregnancy.

"Jessa's pregnancy is going well so far," the source said. "She has barely been sick, but she did have a spell for about three weeks earlier but feels great now."

Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald got married last year and have been vocal about wanting to start a family quickly. Coincidentally enough, their first child is due on Nov. 1, which will mark the couple's first anniversary.