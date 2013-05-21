Talk about a bad day at work. Motorcycle customizer Jesse James was just going about his business on Tuesday, May 21, when he accidentally sliced off the top of his right pinky finger. Sharing a grisly Instagram photo of the injury -- too grisly to post here -- he quipped, "Doesn't look like this little dude's gonna make it. Nice know'n you little buddy."

The former West Coast Choppers CEO, 43, later called in to TMZ to chat about the accident while he was waiting to go into surgery at University Medical Center Brackenridge in Texas. "I was working in the shop today, and my glove got caught in one of my machines and it just took my finger off," he explained.

James said he didn't even realize what had happened until he got a few feet away and saw his bloodied hand. "My wife [Alexis DeJoria] and I were on the floor looking around for the piece of finger so we could put it on ice and haul ass to the hospital," he told TMZ, sounding remarkably calm given the situation.

Indeed, the reality star (and Sandra Bullock's ex) seemed almost nonchalant about the whole thing. "They're totally trying to give me morphine, and I'm like, 'No, I'm fine, I'm cool. I'm all right. I can just take the pain,'" he said. "I don't like the way stuff like [morphine] makes me feel. I'd rather just feel a little bit of pain."

As for his pinky? "They said it's gone. They're going to take a skin graft of the chunk of finger and then sew it back on," he said, joking, "I asked them if they could sew my fingerprint on upside-down, just for fun."

"It's not that bad," he told TMZ. "I think sometimes looking at yourself mangled is worse than the actual [injury] itself...but I'm fine, I'm good."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jesse James Accidentally Cuts Off His Finger, Says He Doesn't Need Morphine