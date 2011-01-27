Just one day after UsMagazine.com revealed new anti-Semitic photos of Jesse James, the reality star blogged about an upcoming History Channel show where he travels to Israel.

On the episode "Jesse James Blacksmith," the West Coast Chopper CEO, 41, studies under Uri Hofi, an Israeli man known as "the world's greatest blacksmith." Then James applies his new skills to rebuilding a rare 1937 Harley Davidson Knucklehead.

Last spring Us uncovered a 2004 photo of James in a German Nazi hat, and the issue currently on stands offers additional anti-Jewish images found on the Facebook page of an ex-employee of West Coast Choppers.

One shot is of James smiling in a convertible next to a man in a Nazi hat flashing the "Heil Hitler" sign, and another is of children's book character Flat Stanley dressed as Adolph Hitler.

In the past James denied that he was anti-Semitic; he has yet to address these new claims.

