He's been divorced from Sandra Bullock less than a year, but Jesse James, 41, isn't holding back his feelings for tattoo artist Kat Von D, 28. . .at least on his Twitter page.

"My 24hrs of feeling sorry for myself is officially over @thekatvond gave me just the thing I needed, Love," the West Coast Chopper CEO wrote yesterday morning. "Humbled by her strength & wisdom."

A few hours later, after an apparent chopper spin, he added: "@thekatvond this morning was magic I F'n love riding with u, Feeling you squeeze me tight when we go fast. You lean when I lean. We were one. . .@thekatvond my heart is so full."

Earlier this week, Simon & Schuster announced James was writing a tell-all memoir including dishy details on the cheating scandal that led to the end of his five-year marriage to Bullock.

Keeping with their Twitter gush feast, Von D tweeted her support.

"So proud n excited for @FreeJesseJames for writing an autobiography," she wrote. "Takes a lotta courage 2 be honest-not only w urself but w the world."

