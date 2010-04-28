By Kat Giantis

It's turning into a day for jaw-droppers. On the heels of Sandra Bullock's revelation that she is the mother of a 3½-month-old baby boy named Louis and is filing for divorce from Jesse James, he has released a statement to People magazine that lays his feelings bare about his estranged wife and imploding personal life.

The upshot: The motorcycle mogul, fresh out of rehab and with a string of alleged mistresses still flapping their gums, says he's heartbroken by the Oscar winner's decision pull the plug on their marriage but understands why she has to do it.

"My whole life has been full of hard decisions," says James. "The decision to let my wife end our marriage, and continue the adoption of Louis on her own, has been the hardest. The love I have for Louis cannot be put to words. Not having him around to love and to hold has left a huge hole in my heart."

Jesse, who began the adoption process four years ago with Sandra (they brought the adorable tot home in January and she's now adopting as a single parent), calls the actress "the love of my life, but considering the pain and devastation I have caused her, it would be selfish to not let her go. Right now it is time for me to beat this addiction that has taken two of the things I love the most in life."

He continues, "I have always taken great pride in proving people wrong. That time has come once again to show that I am not what everyone says I am. I know in my heart that I can be the best father possible to my four children [Louis, Sunny, 6, Jesse Jr., 12, and Chandler, 15], and the mate Sandy deserves, and realize that this is an incredible mountain to climb. But I believe that the steps I have taken in the last 30 days are the foundation for making this happen. The lifelong commitment I am making is what being a real husband and father is all about."

James concludes by acknowledging the awesome woman he had and let slip away: "I ask that you please do not judge Sandy for the things I have done. She has done no wrong. She played no part in any of this. She has been an amazing wife, mother, and best friend, for the over 6 years we have been together."

In her interview with People, Bullock was asked if she was "aware of any interest [Jesse] may have had in white supremacy or Nazism" in light of the picture that surfaced last month seemingly showing him making a Nazi salute while wearing an SS hat.

She responded in the negative.

"The photo shocked me and made me sad," she said. "This is not the man I married. This was stupid, this was ignorant. Racism, anti-Semitism, sexism, homophobia, anything Nazi and a boatload of other things have no place in my life."

Noted Sandra, "And the man I married felt the same."