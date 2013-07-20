Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a married man! The Modern Family actor wed fellow actor Justin Mikita in Manhattan on Saturday, Us Weekly can confirm.

PHOTOS: TV's best LGBT couples

The pair, feted by over 200 guests, including "Top Chef "host Padma Lakshmi, Julie Bowen, Ty Burell, Jerry O' Connell, Rebecca Romijn, Zachary Quinto, Isaac Mizrahi and husband, Arnold Germer, Nigel Barker, Cat Deely, Mary Murphy, Tyce Diorio, and Eric Stonestreet, celebrated their nuptials at the 82 Mercer space, which was organized by planner, Bryan Rafanelli. The venue featured beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick walls.

"What a happy day!" Lakshmi tweeted before the ceremony. "I love you both!!"

PHOTOS: Celebrity LGBT allies

During the couple's rehearsal dinner at Harding's Restaurant in N.Y.C. on July 19, an eyewitness tells Us that the beautiful space was decorated with bouquets of sunflowers and featured romantic lighting with tea candles and chandeliers. The guests noshed on hors d'oeuvres, including BLTs and a short rib option, and sipped strawberry martinis with a wine spritzer.

"There was a lot of laughter," an insider told Us.

After dating for nearly two years, Ferguson, 37, proposed to actor Mikita, 27, in Mexico back in September.

PHOTOS: Out and proud celebs

In March, the red-headed actor told Us why they chose the Big Apple for their wedding location. "We wanted to get married in New York, because that's where it's legal, so we want to support the state that's in support of us," the Emmy nominee explained.

In celebration of their commitment to each other, the pair co-designed a "TieTheKnot" bowtie collection, with all proceeds going towards groups focused on LGBT rights.

PHOTOS: Gay power celebs

"He means a lot to me," Ferguson said of Mikita. "So it's really special."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Stars react to the Prop 8 Supreme Court hearing

Anderson Cooper: 'I'm Gay'

2012 hottest Emmy couples