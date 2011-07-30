TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura will portray the governor of Indiana in the movie "The Drunk," now filming in Terre Haute.

The former wrestler and occasional actor joins veteran actor Tom Sizemore in the cast.

Terre Haute natives William Tanoos and Paul Fleschner of Tanoos Fleschner Productions wrote the film in which Tanoos stars as the fictitious grandson of 20th century labor leader Eugene Debs. His character is running for governor of Indiana, and Fleschner plays his attorney and campaign manager. Sizemore portrays a corrupt prosecutor also running for the Democratic nomination.

Fleschner tells the Terre Haute Tribune-Star that Ventura agreed to join the cast after about a month of talks.

The producers say they hope to have the film ready to distribute during the 2012 election season.