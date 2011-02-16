Jessica Alba is going to be a mom again!

The actress announced via Twitter and Facebook that she and her hubby Cash Warren are expecting their second child.

"It's been a while since I've been on FB & I thought I'd drop by to let you all in on some exciting news," she wrote on her Facebook page. "Honor is going to be a Big Sister! Cash and I are thrilled and wanted to share the news directly with you so you didn't hear about it somewhere else. I appreciated all of the love and support you all gave me during my first pregnancy and will definitely appreciate it again this time around. Have a great day! Jess."

Jessica and Cash's daughter, Honor Marie, is 2.

Related on Wonderwall & MSN:

See which other celebs are pregnant right now

Photos: Alba through the years

Find out how to shop like Alba on Glo

Related stories on ETonline.com:

Lisa Ling: Assault on Lara Logan 'Really Disturbing'

New Pic: Christina Applegate Debuts Baby Sadie