Hot mama!

Jessica Alba just gave birth to daughter Haven four months ago, but her bikini body is already back in tip-top shape!

PHOTOS: Stars' incredible post-baby bodies

On Monday, the 30-year-old actress flaunted her trim, toned physique in a hot pink bikini in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

PHOTOS: Jessica's chic pregnancy style

So how did Alba, who is also mom to 3-year-old Honor, get back in shape so quickly after her pregnancy? "I have 1,200 calorie meals delivered," she told Lucky magazine. "But I also work out, so basically I'm starving. It sucks. I drink a lot of water."

PHOTOS: 2011's most talked about celebrity bodies!

But Alba told Us Weekly she didn't go "too crazy" dropping her baby weight. "I didn't gain as much weight with my second pregnancy, so I think that really made a big difference," she said.

PHOTOS: Haven and more adorable Hollywood babies born in 2011

"I did prenatal yoga up until the very end," she added. "I just made healthier choices. I started working out and not going too crazy, but I did what was safe and what the doctor approved."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly