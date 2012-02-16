Little Haven is on a roll!

Proud mama Jessica Alba shared some exciting news with Us Weekly at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show Wednesday: Haven is on the fast track to crawling! "She's starting to roll over," Alba, 30, gushed to Us Wednesday morning of her six-month-old’s latest milestone. "She's just the best!"

The stylish mother of two (Alba and hubby Cash Warren are also parents to Honor, 3) recently became the envy of new moms everywhere when she revealed a flawless figure during a getaway to Mexico in January, just five months after giving birth. Even fellow celebs sat up and took notice: after seeing the pics, mom-to-be Jessica Simpson tweeted her admiration for Alba's record post-baby slimdown. "New goal: look like Jessica Alba after baby!" Simpson, 31, wrote on the micro-blogging site. "Job well done, lady!"

The modest Spy Kids 4 star's response? "OMG! You’re so sweet!" Alba tweeted to the Fashion Star mentor. "Thanks, hon!"

