Jessica Alba: I was 'so self-conscious' of my body before kids

Us Weekly

Jessica Alba loves her body -- but that wasn't always the case! On the October cover of Health, the 32-year-old actress shows off her stunning figure in a sexy red dress and tells the magazine that she's surprisingly much more confident with her appearance after having two kids than she was before.

"I was a lot more critical of my body when it was probably pretty awesome," she admits. "It's like, why did I not ever wear jean shorts? That's so crazy. I was so skinny! I didn't have any cellulite. ... What was I thinking?"

PHOTOS: Jessica Alba's amazing bikini body

"I was more willing to wear short skirts after I had my kids. I never wore them before. Ever. I was so self-conscious," Alba says. "But I remember I was 28 or 29, at an MTV award thing, and my girlfriend Kelly was like, 'You should wear a short skirt because you are not going to be this age forever.' Now I'm a lot more confident in my skin because who cares? At the end of the day, it's so much time spent on something that really doesn't matter that much."

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, who wed in May 2008, are parents to daughters Honor, 5, and Haven, 2. After welcoming her second child, the "Sin City" actress said she wore a corset to help her lose the baby weight.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's sexiest beach bodies

Would she use that method again? "Of course. Who wouldn't!" she tells Health. "Your muscles are completely stretched. It gets the muscle memory going quicker. It's just to get your body back. Because everything is everywhere!"

Keep clicking for more on this story ...