When it comes to Honor Marie Warren's wardrobe, anything goes!

In an appearance on "The Rachael Ray Show" set to air Jan. 23, Jessica Alba admits her 3-year-old daughter with Cash Warren has developed her own unique sense of style.

"She's very independent, very opinionated and loves dress up so much," Alba says. "Like every day, she's in full drag! She wears a wig everyday. She has a lot of wigs and she has a lot of plastic heels. It's totally insane, but it makes her happy."

Though Alba recently launched The Honest Company, which helps new moms learn about eco-friendly baby products, the actress still makes sure her own family's needs are met first.

"I've been with my husband for nine years now," Alba, 30, says. "You get really comfortable and you don't always make time for each other. You can tend to take each other for granted. So we do try and set aside time at least once a week."