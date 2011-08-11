Jessica Alba -- whose second child with hubby Cash Warren is due imminently -- isn't the only one preparing for a new baby!

The 30-year-old Spy Kids 4 actress is also getting her daughter Honor, 3, ready for the family's new addition.

"I emphasize all these awesome [big girl] things that she gets to do that the baby won't be able to do," Alba wrote in an iVillage blog post Thursday. "And she gets excited about having someone in the house that's younger than her, who doesn't get to do all these awesome things either!"

PHOTOS: Jessica Alba's chic baby bump style

"Honor loves the thought that, for now, [her Barbies and American Girl dolls are] only her toys," she said. "Little does she know when she gets older she's gonna have to share... I guess we'll tackle that one when the time comes!"

Alba and Warren are also making "a big deal" out of "little things," like going "potty in the toilet and [not having] to wear diapers anymore."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's baby boom

So how is the mom-to-be herself feeling? "I'm excited, nervous and ready," she said, admitting that "the idea of loving someone as much as I love Honor" isn't something she's fully grasped yet. "But I know I will and I can't wait," she said.

The best part of being pregnant? "We get to bond while the baby is growing -- reaching each milestone, feeling hiccups, kicks, rolling around," she said. "It's the blessing I think we get for all the round-ligament pain, sciatic pain and frequent trips to the bathroom."

PHOTOS: Best and worst celebrity births

Alba even signed up "at three mommy sites" that update her daily and weekly on her baby's development. While she admits it's "probably a bit much," it's "a nice break from the day to check in with the baby, because like everything else in life these days, time flies."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly