Still in love! On Sunday, May 19, Jessica Alba made sure her husband, Cash Warren, felt more special than even on their five-year anniversary.

Posting a collage of her most memorable moments with her man, the actress, 32, wrote, "To another #5yrs #HappyAnniversary."

PHOTOS: Jessica Alba's chic maternity style

In another montage, she referred to the film producer as "#mylove+myheart+mybestfriend+myconfidant ur my everything, I love u."

Warren, 34, made sure his wife didn't go unnoticed either, tweeting, "5 years ago today I married my soul mate @jessicaalba & my hair immediately turned grey. Go figure." He added, "#truelove #happyanniversary."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest marriages

The couple, who met while filming Fantastic Four, have two daughters together, Honor, 5, and Haven, 3. They married in Beverly Hills in May 2008 after three years of dating.

In a iVillage post in May 2012, The Honest Life author explained what makes their union successful.

PHOTOS: Look back at Jessica Alba's first pregnancy

"Making time for our relationship in our daily routine -- even though it's surprisingly predictable and may not seem as spicy as our spontaneous pre-kiddo days -- [it] really helps keep the romance alive," she explained.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Alba on Wedding Anniversary With Cash Warren: "To Another Five Years"