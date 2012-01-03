Some of Hollywood's hottest ladies hit the beach over the holidays, showing off their fierce physiques in eye-catching two-pieces.

PHOTOS: SEE THE BEST CELEB BIKINI LOOKS

Rihanna, 23, went high-fashion, rocking a citrus-hued string bikini by Missoni with a baseball cap while soaking up the sun in Barbados Dec. 30.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's sexy style

New mom Jessica Alba, 30, revealed her amazing post-baby body in a vibrant pink bikini in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Jan. 3.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest post-baby bodies

And Miley Cyrus, 19, showed off her newly slimmed-down shape in a tangerine Eres bikini, which she accessorized with a stack of bracelets and Ray Ban sunglasses in Miami, Fla. Dec. 30.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly