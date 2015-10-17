You may see her as a red-carpet beauty, but Jessica Alba wants to assure you -- she does NOT wake up like that. The 34-year-old actress also asserts that her husband of seven years, Cash Warren, likes her just out-of-bed look.

While guest editing for People magazine's beauty pages this week, the Honest Company owner revealed that her hot hubby gave her the sweetest compliment while on a recent trip.

"We were on vacation recently and my whole head was braided," she explained. "I was too tired to take them out [before bed], so when I woke up my braids were still in my hair -- and I had a little bit of a sun kissed face. Usually when I wake up, I look busted, but for some reason [Cash] was like, 'Babe you look really pretty.' And I was like, 'Oh?! Really? That's amazing.'"

The busy mom of two, who just launched her Honest Beauty skin care and makeup line this fall, also admitted that she usually only has between 5 to 10 minutes to do her makeup most mornings, so she keeps things low key.

"I start my day off with Tweezerman's eyelash curler. It opens up the eye no matter what. And I like to apply my Honest Beauty Everything Primer, then I'll go to the gym or have [breakfast] with my kids while I let my face settle into itself, because it takes a minute. I'm definitely not a teenager anymore. And then I put my makeup on: sometimes it's a foundation, sometimes it's an SPF 20 tinted moisturizer [plus] a cream blush, mascara, and a lip crayon or gloss," she said.

Thanks for the great tips!