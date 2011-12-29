Jessica Alba started hitting the gym just two weeks after giving birth, and from the looks of her beach-ready bod, her hard work is paying off!

In Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday, the star, 30, showed off her flawless post-baby figure in a pink and aqua bikini as she hit the beach with her husband, Cash Warren, and their two daughters, Honor Marie, 3, and Haven Garner, 4 months.

Last month, the star, who looked stylish at various red-carpet events this fall, told Us Weekly why, despite her early gym workouts, she wasn't going too crazy over dropping the post-pregnancy pounds.

"I didn't gain as much weight with my second pregnancy, so I think that really made a big difference," Alba told Us while hosting Swarovski Elements and Rodeo Drive Holiday Lights Ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 21.

"I did prenatal yoga up until the very end," she added. "I just made healthier choices. I started working out and not going too crazy, but I did what was safe and what the doctor approved."