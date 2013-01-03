Jessica Alba shows off toned body in skimpy bikini

Us Weekly

Now that's one hot mama!

Jessica Alba proved that she's still got it during a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the holidays, showing off taut abs and toned limbs while catching some rays on Wednesday.

The mother-of-two stripped down to a striped yellow-and-peach bikini for the occasion, slathering on sunscreen and lying out in the sun for a little TLC.

Alba, 31, husband Cash Warren, 33, and daughters Honor, 4, and Haven, 16 months, were in town to ring in the new year.

Late last week, the actress was spotted at Whole Foods in Los Angeles buying wine and other groceries, possibly for the family trip.

But their adventure south of the border is just the icing on the cake for the busy quartet, who have been really living it up this holiday season.

Earlier in December, Alba and Warren took their daughters to Disneyland to play dress-up and meet Mickey Mouse.

