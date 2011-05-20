You are feeling pregnant, very pregnant ...

When Jessica Alba told Us Weekly on Monday that she recommends "HypnoBirth classes" for expectant moms, everyone, including Ellen DeGeneres, started buzzing about what exactly the pregnant 30-year-old actress meant.

So when the "Ellen" show host, 53, asked the petite star to explain the unique advice during her guest appearance on Friday, Alba delivered the details.

"It's not like the clock in front of your face and you go out and you wake up and you got a baby," Alba joked. "Basically my husband takes me through sort of a meditation. He'll say, 'you're relaxed, and you're floating on clouds while you're going through labor and your contractions. I'm just concentrating on breathing and staying relaxed because it's when you get tense that makes the whole labor worse and more painful. That's all it is. It's not like a weird thing."

The actress wasn't quite so "chill" before the birth of daughter Honor Marie, 2: "I was freaked out going into it my first time going into labor," she told Us. "Like what if I panic? What if I just freak out and I don't know what to do?"

Luckily for her, husband Cash Warren, 32, will be at her side. "You know, normally I want to strangle him but at that moment [concentrating on his voice] is sort of calming and wonderful."

