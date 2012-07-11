JT's girl and Tebow!

Jessica Biel was the first presenter of the night at Wednesday's ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. And her onstage companion to present the Best Breakthrough Athlete Award (to Jeremy Lin) wasn't fiance Justin Timberlake -- it was Tim Tebow!

The New Year's Eve actress, 30, looked demurely sexy in a white mini-dress with a fitted top and a full skirt, wearing her hair in a sporty ponytail. Her fave part of the ensemble, evidently, were her white pumps with eye-catching yellow neon heels.

"I know the ?#espys? are about sports and stuff but LOOK AT MY SHOES!!!" Biel wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the former Seventh Heaven star (expected to tie the knot with Timberlake, 31, later this year) admitted via Twitter she worried about being pious enough for deeply religious (and virginal!) New York Jets player Tebow, 24.

"Dear God, please don't let me swear in front of @timtebow at the ?#espys? tonight when we present. Love, Jess," Biel wrote.

