Jessica Biel has never been a girly girl.

During an appearance on TBS' Conan Nov. 28, the newlywed opened up about her tomboy upbringing. "[I played] any kind of sport -- soccer, football. Whatever it was, I was playing with boys, hanging out."

PHOTOS: Jessica Biel's hottest body moments

Like most little girls, Biel did have Barbie Dolls. "They didn't really stick around very long," the 30-year-old explained. "I ended up mutilating them by pulling their heads off, cutting off all their hair, dyeing them with markers and sticking them on the Christmas tree lights. They'd light up like these demonic heads. My parents were very open!"

PHOTOS: Jessica Biel's white dress obsession

When host Conan O'Brien called her tinkering "disturbing," the Playing for Keeps actress laughed loudly. "Back then I don't think people reported that kind of stuff. Now I would definitely be in trouble," Justin Timberlake's wife of one month said. "I still have the heads. They still go on [my Christmas tree] every year at home."

PHOTOS: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's road to romance

As a young child in Colorado, Biel was obsessed with The Goonies, Stand By Me and E.T. -- "basically just all the cool boy adventure movies," she said.

"Indiana Jones was my idol. I wanted to be him. I wanted to be an archaeologist because of him," the star recalled. Sadly, Biel's father "had to explain to me that being an archaeologist means you're sitting in a pile of dirt digging. It's not swinging on ropes with a cool whip and a sidekick!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Biel: I Mutilated Barbie Dolls as a Kid