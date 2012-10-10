Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are totally in sync -- according to Lance Bass!

On Tuesday, Bass, 33, attended the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards nominations at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The former 'N Sync singer, who will host the Coca-Cola Red Carpet LIVE! online pre-show, chatted with Us Weekly about another exciting upcoming event -- Timberlake's wedding to Biel!

"I think Justin was ready marry when he was 14," his former bandmate told Us. "He's always been a hopeless romantic and always in love. And he's had amazing, amazing relationships and very long relationships. He's never been one of those that dates a girl here and there . . . He's a relationship guy."

Why is Biel "The One" for Timberlake?

"Well, to me, I just love that she's a guy's gal," Bass said of the Total Recall actress. "She can get right in there and talk basketball, football and drink a beer with you, and that's what he needs. He needs someone who can hang with the guys."

"And she has not aged a bit," he added. "My first acting job –- I did 7th Heaven with her –- and I look completely different."

Indeed, Biel's stunning good looks is one of the many reasons why Timberlake is marrying the star. "She's a really, really, really special person," Timberlake told reporters during a recent press conference with the Hollywood Foreign Press about his fiancee and love of five years. "Plus, she's really, really, hot!"

The Trouble with the Curve actor proposed to Biel in Jackson, Wyoming, in December 2011. "I answer to a higher power now," he joked. "We have a couple of rules in our relationship. The first rule is that I make her feel like she's getting everything. The second rule is that I actually do let her have her way in everything. And, so far, it's working."

