When Jessica Biel needs some fashion-related feedback, she knows she can count on fiance Justin Timberlake.

"We both really love fashion. There are definitely moments where I'll come out in an outfit and he'll give me that look!" Biel, 30, explained to The Sun at the Total Recall premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday about Timberlake (who launched his own clothing line, William Rast, in 2005.)

"He'll take me back into the closet and I'll change my shoes and I'm like, 'Yeah, this is way better,'" she shared, admitting she doesn't always agree with his suggestions. "Sometimes I won't change!"

Earlier this week, Biel opened up to The Chicago Sun-Times about taking her time with wedding planning, confessing she's arranged "almost nothing" for her big day since getting engaged to Timberlake over the holidays.

"I'm just enjoying being engaged," the actress said. "I do feel like there is a lot of time . . . nothing needs to be rushed."

Continued Biel, "Everyone tells me that being engaged is the really special moment. Not that it gets bad when you get married! But being engaged is just absolutely amazing. You're in this romantic, ahhhhh, breathless moment that I'm just trying to extend as long as possible."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Biel: Justin Timberlake Gives Me Style Advice!