In the December issue of Elle Magazine, cover girl Jessica Biel reveals she auditioned for the lead female role in the 2004 film The Notebook. But unfortunately for Biel, Rachel McAdams snagged the part of Allie (opposite Ryan Gosling, McAdams' real-life love from 2005 to 2008) in one of McAdams' first breakout roles.

Biel started acting as a child and first made a name for herself starring in the '90s family drama 7th Heaven. But in her interview with Elle, the 29 year-old beauty says it's The Notebook she's still stuck on. "That's one that that I wanted so badly," she admitted to the mag.

Biel even recalled her audition for the famous love story. "I was in the middle of shooting Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and I auditioned with Ryan Gosling in my trailer -- covered in blood. [Director] Nick Cassavetes put me through the wringer in an interesting, excitingly creative way. But there's a million that get away. We're gluttons for punishment. It's just rejection."

The A-Team star didn't let her loss slow her down. Justin Timberlake's on-again girlfriend has since landed tons of other roles. The Tall Man and New Years' Eve are both coming out later this year, as well as three films slated for 2012; she's currently filming Total Recall with Colin Farrell.

