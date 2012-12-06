Being Mrs. Justin Timberlake has its perks, according to Jessica Biel.

In the January issue of ELLE, the 30-year-old newlywed reveals why marriage is important to her. "It means always having someone there to open the pickle jar, to share the ups and downs with, have adventures with," the Playing for Keeps star says. "Someone to go swimming naked with. That kind of thing."

When he isn't skinny dipping, Timberlake, 31, is whipping up treats in the kitchen. "He bakes pies. He's Southern, so he's got all this influence from his grandma," Biel says. "He does a three-layer pie and blueberry crunch cake, which is pretty unbelievable. It doesn't happen all that often, thank God. Otherwise, it would be a big problem."

The best part about being a newlywed, Biel says, is honeymooning. "I wish I could honeymoon forever." (The two celebrated their union in Tanzania, on the southeastern coast of Africa.)

In her ELLE cover story, Biel -- who poses with designers Jean Paul Gaultier, Azzedine Alaia, Christian Louboutin and Giambattista Valli -- also opens up about why she chose a pink and white wedding gown for her Oct. 19 nuptials at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy.

"I wanted the dress to be very romantic and feminine and a shape that I very rarely wear. I have never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses, for me at least," the Hitchcock star says. "[Giambattista Valli] had created that same fabric in a fuchsia-and-pink combination for a dress in a previous collection, and I asked him if he could create that same pattern in a white combination, and he suggested pink. It was a bit of a leap of faith at the time, but it turned out better than I could have ever imagined. [Putting it on], I felt like I had made the right choice. I felt elegant. And it moved like a dream."

