Jessica Biel on marriage: I have someone to swim naked with

By Chris Gardner

Justin Timberlake certainly knows his way around the kitchen. So says his new bride Jessica Biel in the January 2013 issue of Elle. Not only does he have a dessert speciality that he can whip up, the man is always around to help Jess out when she's in a pickle, with or without clothes. Seriously. Read on to find out what that really means ...

RELATED: See more photos from the Jessica Biel cover story

On choosing her wedding dress:

"I wanted the dress to be very romantic and feminine and a shape that I very rarely wear. I have never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses, for me at least. [Giambattista Valli] had created that same fabric in a fuschia-and-pink combination for a dress in a previous collection, and I asked him if he could create that same pattern in a white combination, and he suggested pink. It was a bit of a leap of faith at the time, but it turned out better than I could have ever imagined. [Putting it on], I felt like I had made the right choice. I felt elegant. And it moved like a dream."