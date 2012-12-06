With people still buzzing about "Hitchcock" star Jessica Biel's October wedding to Justin Timberlake, Jessica's revealing to Elle magazine the best part of being a newlywed, her buzzed-about pink wedding dress and Justin's unexpected domestic side.

On what it means to be married, Jessica says it's all about now having a constant companion.

"It means always having someone there to open the pickle jar … to share the ups and downs with, have adventures with. Someone to go swimming naked with. That kind of thing … Honeymooning is the best thing about being a newlywed. I wish I could honeymoon forever," she says.

Jessica's unique pink Giambattista Valli wedding dress was one of the most-talked about aspects of the A-list couple's romantic Italian ceremony, and she reveals her inspiration behind the choice.

"I wanted the dress to be very romantic and feminine and a shape that I very rarely wear. I have never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses, for me at least," she dishes. "[Giambattista Valli] had created that same fabric in a fuchsia-and-pink combination for a dress in a previous collection, and I asked him if he could create that same pattern in a white combination, and he suggested pink. It was a bit of a leap of faith at the time, but it turned out better than I could have ever imagined. [Putting it on], I felt like I had made the right choice. I felt elegant. And it moved like a dream."

And what's one thing people don't know about her multi-talented husband?

According to Jessica, he makes a mean pie.

"He bakes pies. He's Southern, so he's got all this influence from his grandma. He does a three-layer pie … and blueberry crunch cake, which is pretty unbelievable," she reveals. "It doesn't happen all that often, thank God. Otherwise, it would be a big problem."

Elle's January issue hits newsstands December 18.

