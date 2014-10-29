Is the world ready for a TimberBiel 2.0? The tabs seem to think so -- and now there's a due date being bandied about.

A new crop of photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoying a hike in Montecito, Calif., on Friday show Biel wearing a loose, flowing top, adding more fuel to rumors that Biel, 32, might be pregnant.

And this week, Radar went so far as to report a due date.

"Jessica is at least three months pregnant. And she's due in April," an insider close to Biel allegedly told the publication. A second source reportedly explained that "Jessica has had tense times in the past when it comes to having a baby, so it is not surprising that she is staying mum on confirming the news publicly yet."

The whispering began in early October when pics of Biel in a bikini in Hawaii showed the actress' more rounded than usual frame. Later in the month, Biel joined her hubby on the road in New Zealand, where he shared a pensive -- and rare -- photo of the two of them enjoying some couples time.

A few weeks later, Biel's belly peeked out from under layers of clothing while she was shopping with her business partner in Los Angeles, sparking yet another round of maybe-baby speculation.

As the sleuths at PopSugar point out, the rumors seem to have arrived at a convenient time: Biel and Timberlake celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Oct. 19 and JT's 20/20 Experience World Tour comes to an end in early January -- leaving him plenty of time for potential baby prep.