Jessica Biel, or rather her tummy, is further fueling rumors that the actress is pregnant.

While shopping in Los Angeles, Jessica layered her clothing, covering up most of her upper body, but her belly peeked through several times, showing what appears to be the tiniest little bump.

The newest photos come just a few days after she and her husband, Justin Timberlake, were spotted hiking in New Zealand. Those pictures sent gossip mongers into overdrive with speculation that the couple is expecting a mini me.

The tummy-revealing photo, taken on Wednesday, won't do anything to quell rumors. It shows Jessica leaving a party supply store with her stylist and business partner, Estee Stanley.

It would be the first child for the couple who just celebrated their second anniversary.

While in New Zealand celebrating their anniversary, the couple took in the coastal sights. Justin even shared a sweet photo of the two of them together, something he rarely does. He captioned the photo with a quote from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," writing, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Let the speculation begin ... or rather, continue!