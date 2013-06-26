No ruff-housing under Jessica Biel's watch! The actress and Justin Timberlake's wife walked two of her dogs on Tuesday, June 25, in New York City, sporting two shock collars on her pooches.

The collars are electronic remote training devices that can be used to stop problematic dog behaviors, like barking or aggression. Although the collars (that range in cost from $45-$100) are commonly used to teach obedience, they are controversial to some people, who compare the low level shocks dogs feel to a form of animal cruelty.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old actress, who supports The Wild Animal Sanctuary in her native state, Colorado, has shown nothing but love for her pitbull, Tina, and Timberlake's boxer. Tweeting often from Tina's point of view on her own Twitter page, Biel captions some of her photos of Tina laying in laundry or sitting in a pool as "#TuesdayswithTina."

While her dogs sported the questionable gadgets, there was nothing in question regarding the former 7th Heaven actress's trendy outfit choice. Wearing white sandals, loose-fitting linen pants, a white tank top, and a sheer gray cardigan, the star looked casual for her day out with the dogs.

Biel, who wed the "Mirrors" singer, 32, in October 2012, has a movie coming out later this year, titled The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.

