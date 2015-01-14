Well, there's no denying it anymore, Jessica Biel is definitely pregnant! Though she wore a roomy jacket while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, the mama-to-be's growing baby bump

was clearly visible.

Dressed comfortable and funky in cuffed jeans, black ankle boots and a black sweater, a grinning Mrs. Timberlake toted a bottle of water and a salad. At least we know she's eating healthy while eating for two!

RELATED: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, plus more star couples who gave it another go

Jessica and husband Justin Timberlake have yet to officially confirm they are expecting, and it seems Jess has tried to conceal her bump in baggy ensembles lately. Speculation of a possible baby began in early October when the actress was spotted on the beach in Hawaii with a slightly fuller frame. She continued to fuel the chatter that same month when she wore a loose, flowing top while hiking with her hubby in Montecito, Calif.

By late October a new batch of photos emerged showing Jessica with what appeared to be a tiny baby bump.

RELATED: Celebs at weddings: The ultimate photo album

Then InStyle editor-in-chief Ariel Foxman sent a congratulatory tweet to the 32-year-old. "Congrats @jessicabiel on your impending motherhood," Ariel wrote, while also posting a photo of them together at the "Total Recall" premiere in 2012. "Looking forward to the red carpet maternity style pix to come #tbt."

Still, neither Jessica nor Justin responded. Will they finally make a comment now? We'll just have to wait and see. But from the look of it, Jessica is pretty far along.

RELATED: Mila Kunis' super-casual and comfy baby bump style

This will be the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in Italy in October 2012 in what Jessica told People magazine was "a total fantasy experience." We're sure bringing new life into the world will be just as joyful!