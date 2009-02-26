It looks like Arizona will be staying in Seattle a while longer.



Jessica Capshaw, who has guest-starred on five episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" this season, has signed a contract to remain with the show through the end of this season. Her character, pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins, began a flirtation with Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) a couple episodes back.



That relationship will now have a chance to grow, and there's a chance it could become a long-term thing. Capshaw's deal, first reported at EW.com, also includes an option for her to join the show as a cast regular next season.



The extension of Capshaw's time on "Grey's" jibes with statements ABC chief Stephen McPherson made at January's TV critics press tour. Responding to criticism that the network pressured the show to end the lesbian relationship between Callie and Brooke Smith's Erica Hahn, McPherson noted that Callie would soon be in a "dedicated" relationship.



"Grey's Anatomy" is Capshaw's second series at ABC; she was also a regular on the final two seasons of "The Practice." Her other credits include "Into the West" and guest roles on "The L Word" and "Bones."