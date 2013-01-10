All eyes will be on Jessica Chastain when she walks the red carpet at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13.

PHOTOS: Jessica Chastain's best red carpet moments

The Zero Dark Thirty star, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category, told Us Weekly she still has a lot to do before the big event. "I haven't picked my dress yet," Chastain, 35, said at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City Jan. 8. "I want something that makes me happy. I have a wonderful stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, and I love clothes so much."

Chastain is up against Marion Cotillard (Rust and Bone), Helen Mirren (Hitchcock), Naomi Watts (The Impossible) and Rachel Weisz (The Deep Blue Sea). The odds may be in her favor, though, given her Best Actress win at the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards Jan. 10.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes' most memorable moments of all time

The redhead, who currently stars on Broadway in The Heiress, has also been nominated for Best Actress at the 85th Annual Academy Awards.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's red hot redheads

Last year's Academy Awards ceremony was particularly special for Chastain. "The most exciting moment was the Oscars, in the Alexander McQueen dress, standing next to my grandmother," the star told Us. "It was a very emotional, beautiful moment for me."

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 13., on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Chastain: I Haven't Picked My Golden Globes Dress Yet!