Besides being among the hottest actors in Hollywood right now, Jessica Chastain can now add "beauty spokeswoman" to her résumé.

On Friday, Women's Wear Daily announced that the "The Help" and "Madagascar 3 " actress has been tapped by Yves Saint Laurent as the face of their new fragrance, Manifesto. Chastain follows in the footsteps of Emily Blunt, who began appearing in ads for YSL's iconic scent, Opium, late last year.

PHOTOS: Jessica Chastain's chic red-carpet style

"Yves Saint Laurent is a brand that inspires me deeply," Chastain told WWD. "Since its creation, the brand has conveyed strong values that I cherish, such as an unwavering commitment, absolute love and feminine audacity. This new fragrance is an emblem of it all. I am [excited] to be part of this beautiful adventure."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's red-hot redheads!

Manifesto will launch first in France later this summer and will hit shelves in the U.S. in early 2013.

PHOTOS: Celebs with their own fragrances

The redheaded beauty isn't the only breakthrough star to have caught the eye of a major perfumer. "True Blood" hunk Alexander Skarsgard is set to front Calvin Klein's new men's fragrance, Encounter, which will debut this September. The deal marks the "Battleship" actor's first endorsement.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Lindsay Lohan Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Accident

Natalie Portman's First Year as a Mom

Countdown: Hottest Men in Country Music