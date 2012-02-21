Jessica Chastain Steps Out in Sexy Low-Cut Ensemble
She may be relatively new to the red carpet, but Jessica Chastain has already become known for taking major sartorial risks.
The Help actress, who was one of the best dressed stars at the SAG Awards, turned heads in a plunging metallic Alexander McQueen design with on-trend peplum detail and black strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at a Vanity Fair party in Hollywood on Monday. She styled her red hair in a sleek ponytail and rocked berry-stained lips.
In addition to wearing daring dresses, the 30-year-old Oscar nominee loves to strut her stuff in crazy high heels.
"I have this pair of Givenchy shoes that I'm obsessed with and I'll be rocking those a lot," she told Us Weekly of her new spring purchase. "They look like boots but they're really thin lace and the platform on them is insane, which I love. Anytime someone hands me a shoe that's even three and a half inches I'm like, 'come on, I'm not going to the gym! These are flats!'"
